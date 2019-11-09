Reviewing PowerFleet (PWFL) & Its Rivals

PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL) is one of 27 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PowerFleet to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PowerFleet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00 PowerFleet Competitors 122 424 755 73 2.57

PowerFleet currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.69%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.69%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% PowerFleet Competitors -5.58% 66.42% -2.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $53.06 million -$5.81 million -27.59 PowerFleet Competitors $354.32 million $28.74 million -21.17

PowerFleet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

PowerFleet has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PowerFleet rivals beat PowerFleet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PowerFleet

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

