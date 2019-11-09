Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Washington Federal stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.11. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

