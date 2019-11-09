Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 5,035 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

