Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.91 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

