Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $201.09 and a 12-month high of $268.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average is $250.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.30%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

