Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,614,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC opened at $43.48 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.