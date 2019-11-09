Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of IAA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of IAA by 91.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IAA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on IAA in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $366.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

