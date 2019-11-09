resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of TORC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 238,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,159. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.15. resTORbio has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that resTORbio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 752,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 37,877 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,052,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

