Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QSR opened at $66.54 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,128 shares of company stock worth $75,592,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

