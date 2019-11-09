Research Analysts Set Expectations for Retail Properties of America Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

RPAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Retail Properties of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

RPAI stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $90,013.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at $688,791.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 164.4% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 281,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 175,241 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

