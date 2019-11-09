Research Analysts Set Expectations for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$339.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.30 million.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$20.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$13.28 and a 52 week high of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.77.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$917,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$458,572.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.