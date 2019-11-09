Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMC. Longbow Research raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.81.

NYSE:VMC opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,184 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $327,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

