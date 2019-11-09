Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.87. Republic Services posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.37.

RSG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.18. 819,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

