Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 1,258,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,876. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,943,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

