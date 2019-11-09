Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. 1,258,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,876. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,943,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
