Renewi PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.45 (LON:RWI)

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWI stock opened at GBX 29.95 ($0.39) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.10 ($0.72).

Get Renewi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.