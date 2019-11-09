Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of RBNC opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the second quarter worth $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

