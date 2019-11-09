Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,750 shares of company stock worth $11,216,850 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.93. 4,176,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.