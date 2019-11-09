Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for about 2.6% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 639,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,025. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cfra lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,870 shares of company stock worth $2,484,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.