Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%.

NYSE RM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,821. The company has a market capitalization of $339.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,339.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $756,665 and sold 114,051 shares valued at $3,032,569. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

