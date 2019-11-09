Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 711 ($9.29) price target (up from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price target (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 685.50 ($8.96).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 604 ($7.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 617.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 578.96. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

