Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.50.

RETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,150. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.60. The company had a trading volume of 375,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,909. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $215.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 2.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 410.38%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

