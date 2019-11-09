Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Realogy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RLGY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 4,807,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Realogy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

