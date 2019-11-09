Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Shares of RTN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.84. 1,149,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,773. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $218.00.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

