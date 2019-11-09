Raymond James Reiterates C$110.00 Price Target for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$109.65.

TSE GIB.A opened at C$106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19. CGI has a twelve month low of C$77.92 and a twelve month high of C$106.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

