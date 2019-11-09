Raymond James Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a $0.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.82.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

NYSE OBE opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 93.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obsidian Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Obsidian Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.