Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) vs. Freedom (NYSE:FRHC) Head-To-Head Survey

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Raymond James and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.55 $1.03 billion $7.40 12.07 Freedom $74.29 million 11.50 $7.15 million N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Dividends

Raymond James pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. Raymond James pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Raymond James and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 3 3 0 2.50 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James presently has a consensus price target of $91.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Freedom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 12.89% 16.67% 2.78% Freedom 22.70% 18.68% 6.23%

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

