Raymond James Increases InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Price Target to $94.00

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INXN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $90.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

NYSE:INXN opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.93. InterXion has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,785 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,322,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,223 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 468,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 664,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 379,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

