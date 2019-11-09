Raymond James Begins Coverage on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $204.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,649. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

