Raymond James Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$21.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.89.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.43. 891,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

