Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.00

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 150640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.61.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

