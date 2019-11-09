Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

