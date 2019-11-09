Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radware from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Radware stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 156,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,333,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 75,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,874,000 after buying an additional 53,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 42.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

