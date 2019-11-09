QuickX Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $363,548.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $363,548.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,085,861 tokens. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

