QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of QUIK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,687. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

