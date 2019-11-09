QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Trading Down 16.7%

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

About QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG)

QHY Group, through its subsidiary, PBG Water Solutions International, Inc, develops wastewater treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Yakun International Investment & Holding Group and changed its name to QHY Group in September 2018. QHY Group was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

