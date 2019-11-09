QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Trice acquired 10,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QEP Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

