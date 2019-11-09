QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 2,000 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $96,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,300,095 shares in the company, valued at $207,350,580.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QADA opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.89 million. QAD had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $4,763,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 46.2% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.