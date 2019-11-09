Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Lowered by Wedbush

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WEN. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wendys to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Wendys has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1.5% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.