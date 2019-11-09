Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CarGurus Inc Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

CARG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $418,274.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,294,107 shares of company stock valued at $41,901,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,759 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after acquiring an additional 430,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 884,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.