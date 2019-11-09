Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Laureate Education Inc Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laureate Education in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -555.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $55,693.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $386,298.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,453.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007,700 shares of company stock valued at $267,649,178. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 42.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 357,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $2,163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.