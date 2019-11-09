Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Decreased by Analyst

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

