Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Dermira Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Dermira in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Sarraf now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Dermira’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.12.

Shares of DERM opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Dermira has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 485.60% and a negative net margin of 256.08%.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 50.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dermira by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dermira by 38.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dermira by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

