Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Issued By SunTrust Banks

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AES in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AES’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AES. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. AES has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,683,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,823,000 after acquiring an additional 739,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,062,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AES by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,518,000 after purchasing an additional 403,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AES by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,458,000 after purchasing an additional 691,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AES by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

