Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of MIDD opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.63. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Middleby by 712.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Middleby by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.