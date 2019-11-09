Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Trading 12% Higher

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s share price traded up 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.33, 436,141 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 743,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.50 million. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

