Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 36.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after buying an additional 2,142,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,612,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,681,000 after buying an additional 945,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,337,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,799,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,105,000 after buying an additional 341,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $52,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.35. 958,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,042. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

