Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PRU. Atlantic Securities lowered Prudential Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley lowered Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.81.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,428. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.