PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial plc provides financial services. It offers credit cards, guarantor loans, home credit loans, online instalment loans and car finance under the Vanquis Bank, glo, Provident, Satsuma Loans, and Moneybarn brand names. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Poland. Provident Financial plc is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLPY remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. PROVIDENT FINL/S has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $800.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.18.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

