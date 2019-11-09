Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital raised their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.43 ($7.00).

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 435 ($5.68). The stock had a trading volume of 510,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 422.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 433.81. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

