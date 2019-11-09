ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.04

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

